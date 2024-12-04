Man, Wife, Daughter Found Dead At Home In Delhi Triple Murder Shocker

The victims have been identified as Rajesh (53), Komal (47), and their 23-year-old daughter Kavita

A man, his wife and a daughter were allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi's Neb Sarai this morning, police said. His son survived as he was out on a morning walk.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh (53), his wife Komal (47), and their 23-year-old daughter Kavita.

According to reports, the son had left the house around 5 am for his routine morning walk. When he returned home, he saw the bodies of his parents and sister, all allegedly stabbed to death.

Police officials rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the matter.

"Prima facie, there is no ransacking or stealing of articles from the house," the police said.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a neighbour said they rushed to the house after hearing noise.

"After we reached, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw that his parents and sister had been stabbed to death and blood had spanned all around. He told us that it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them," the neighbour said.