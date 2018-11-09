3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Pit In Delhi's Narela

The incident took place at around 11 am on Friday morning.

Delhi | Updated: November 09, 2018 19:46 IST
The boy fell into the pit while playing around an abandoned building (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A three-year-old boy died after falling into an open pit in Rohini's Narela area on Friday, police said.

The boy was identified as Dhruv, resident of Narela, they added. The incident took place at around 11 am on Friday morning.

Dhruv and his friends were playing near an abandoned building outside which a pit had been dug. Dhruv fell into the tank and died, said Gaurav Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) said.

Dhruv's grandfather was watching him play when the incident took place, Sharma said. The building had been abandoned for the past six to eight months and there was no construction work going on there, Sharma added.

The police have registered a case and are looking for the building owner for not covering the tank. There was no fencing around the tank and not even a signboard to warn the public, said another senior officer.

Dhruv's father is an e-rickshaw driver and they live in a rented house at Narela. His mother is a homemaker and he had a six-month-old sister, said a relative of Dhruv's father.

