Delhi Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair, On The Run: Cops

The victim had injury on her forehead (File)

A Delhi man killed his wife over the suspicion that she was having an affair, the police said on Sunday. The victim, 35, has been identified as Draupadi and was found dead in her house in Delhi's Pakki Khajuri Khas area. The prime suspect, Sunil, is currently on the run, the police said.

"There were blood spots all around the room," the police said and added that the victim's body was found under her bed.

She had injury on her forehead and a cloth was wrapped around her neck, they said.

Her 15-year-old daughter told the police that she was last seen alive at about 12:30 PM on Saturday, and that her stepfather had since been missing after locking the door of their room.

"Local enquiry revealed that Sunil and Draupadi fought with each other almost every day," the police added.

The police also found out that Draupadi's first marriage was with Jyotish Yadav, with whom she had four children. While her 15-year-old daughter used to stay with her in Delhi, other three kids currently live with Yadav in Bihar's Madhepura.

She was living with Sunil for the past seven years and didn't have a child together.

"Recently, Sunil suspected that she was having an illicit relationship with another man. The couple had frequent arguments over the issue," the police said.

They added that efforts are being made to trace Sunil, who used to work as a mason.