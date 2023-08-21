Delhi Police Homeguard Stabbed To Death By Neighbours With Sword

A case has been registered and a search is on to catch the father-son duo. (Representational)

A Delhi police homeguard was brutally murdered allegedly by his neighbours after an argument yesterday, the police said.

Police said Dharampal Kashyap, 50, was getting some renovation work done in his bathroom, and the construction material had been kept outside his home in Faridabad's Garkheda.

His neighbour Sunil and his son Ajay were furious as the material was blocking the stretch along their house.

Sunil last evening asked the homeguard to remove the material from the road, which Dharampal refused.

Their argument then escalated into a physical altercation, after which, Sunil and his son Ajay whipped out a sword and stabbed Dharampal in his chest.

As Dharampal fell to the ground, Sunil and Ajay fled the scene.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials said.

Police said a case has been registered and a search is on to catch the father-son duo.