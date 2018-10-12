Delhi Ministers Not Invited For Inauguration Of Skywalk On October 15

The skywalk was designed to ease pedestrian movement along the roads. (File)

The rift between the Centre and the Delhi government has come out in the open yet again as there is no mention of any Delhi government minister in the invitation for the inauguration ceremony of the skywalk at ITO.

The invite sent out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has the names of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Meenakshi Lekhi, but no names of any minister or MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is set to inaugurate the skywalk on October 15.

"Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs cordially invites you to the inauguration ceremony of Skywalk and FOB (Foot Over Bridge) at 'W' point, ITO by Hardeep S. Puri, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs under the chairmanship of Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor, Delhi in the august presence of Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament on Monday, October 15 at 3 p.m. near Pragati Maidan Metro Station," the invite read.

The skywalk, constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government, has been designed to ease pedestrian movement along Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Sikandra Road.