Delhi Metro's Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Section Gets Safety Nod

The date for inauguration of Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri metro section is yet to be announced.

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri metro section of the Delhi Metro Pink Line has been approved by Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety SK Pathak on Wednesday. The approval comes following an inspection that was conducted on October 20.

The exact date of the inauguration of the services along the section will be announced after the fulfillment of certain more formalities, the authorities said.

The 17.86 kilometre-long elevated section has 15 elevated stations - Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar-II , Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

The highlight of the section will be the presence of three interchange stations - Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line) and Welcome (with Red Line).

After this section gets opened, the Delhi Metro network will become 314 (313.86) kilometres long.



