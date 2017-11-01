Delhi Metro To Run Extra Time In View Of India-New Zealand Match

Delhi Metro on Tuesday announced it will extend the time of its last train at select stations to accommodate the late night crowd Wednesday in view of the T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand.The nearest stations from the Ferozshah Kotla Ground, where the match will be played are ITO, Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House and Chandni Chowk."It is expected that spectators may use the Metro for commuting to their destination after the match is over around 11 pm," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.The extension will be for about 30 to 45 minutes from the usual ending time.