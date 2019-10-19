Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 4 am On Sunday For Half-Marathon

Trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 6 am and then will continue as per timetable

Metro services will begin early on Sunday on account of a half-marathon event in the national capital in the morning, officials said.

The 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half-Marathon will see one of the best line-ups of international elite athletes with seven sub-60 minute runners in the men's category and nine sub-70 minute runners in the women''s category.

"In light of the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half-Marathon on October 20, services will begin at 4 am from all terminal stations (except the Airport Express line).

"Trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 6 am and then, the services will continue as per the Sunday timetable," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The current Delhi metro network span stands at 377 km with 274 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida aqua line.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.