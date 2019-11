The Delhi Metro train was stopped at RK Ashram metro station on the Blue Line metro (File Photo)

Passengers travelling in Delhi Metro train were evacuated on Friday after reports of a burning smell.

The train was stopped at RK Ashram metro station on the Blue Line metro.

Further details are awaited.

