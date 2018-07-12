Delhi Men Ran Fake Government Jobs Scam, Duped People Of Rs 5-7 Lakhs

Two Delhi men scammed people by promising them government jobs.

Two men allegedly involved in forging identity cards of central government ministries and running a fake employment scam were arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Uttam Kumar, 41 and Sachit Kumar Rana, 34, were involved in cheating youngsters on the pretext of providing employment in different central government departments including, the Railways, Ministry of Communications and IT, and Kendriya Vidhyalaya Sanghtan, a senior police officer said.

The accused used to dupe the family of unemployed youth of Rs 5 lakh to 7 lakh by promising them government jobs, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, adding the pair targeted young people from Delhi, UP and Rajasthan.

Stamps of various ministers and other departments were recovered from their possession, the police officer said.

The police was informed that Uttam, a resident of Delhi's Tilak Nagar, used to claim himself to be an officer of the central government and also had fake identity card of ministries, the officer said.

On June 30, Uttam and his associate Sachit, a resident of Shakarpur, were apprehended from Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, he said.

The accused had arrived there in a car. Two fake identity cards in the name of Uttam shown to be issued from central government and seven service joining letters of Northern Railway in the names of candidates were also recovered from them, he added.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the recovered service joining letters were fake and they used to cheat unemployed youth by promising them government jobs, the police official said.

Sachit is a computer expert and had prepared these fake letters.

In 2003, Uttam worked on a contractual basis with a government agency for four years.

Thereafter, he worked as a field officer on contract with various government offices like Akashwani Bhawan, Ministry of Transport, Dak Bhawan, Ministry of Labour, etc.

His tenure in various government departments made him familiar with the paper work and working in the sector. In 2017, he came in contact with some persons and started the racket of cheating innocent people on the pretext of recruitment in government jobs, the police said.