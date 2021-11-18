Delhi May Witness Colder Days, Nights In Next Few Days: Weather Office

The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky with shallow fog for the next two-three days. (File)

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled one notch below normal at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky with shallow fog for the next two-three days.

IMD officials said days and nights are likely to become colder in the next few days.

The city witnessed a cold Thursday morning too as it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, IMD said.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level was recorded at 73 per cent at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature so far at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "very poor" category at 354 at 7 pm on Thursday, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)