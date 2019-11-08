Delhi Man Who Killed Virender Sehwag's Relative Arrested After Encounter

Darshan Dabas was wanted for firing at a man in Najafgarh area in 2018.

A man, who allegedly killed a relative of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in 2008, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Darshan Dabas, was arrested on Wednesday. He was also wanted in three other cases, officials said.

"On Wednesday, police got a tip-off that Dabas would come to meet someone in Dwarka's Sector-23. At 11.25 pm, Dabas came in a car and the police surrounded him. He tried to escape but crashed into a police vehicle after which he opened fire at police," police said.

The police retaliated but the accused wasn't injured. He was then arrested, he said.

Darshan Dabas had shot Virendra Sehwag's relative Hitender Dagar when he was returning home from a wedding in his car in November 2008 over a property dispute, the police said.

Subsequently, Darshan Dabas was arrested and sent to prison. He was granted bail in 2011, a senior police officer said.

Dabas was also wanted for firing at a man in Najafgarh area in 2018. He had fled after firing eight shots at the man over another property dispute, the officer said.

