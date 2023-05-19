Delhi Man Stabbed After Chasing Thieves Who Stole His Phone: Cops

After the attack, the victim raised an alarm, police said. (Representational)

A 37-year-old manager of an electronic company was knifed when he confronted the men who were fleeing with his phone snatched in broad daylight in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened Thursday when the victim was coming back home on a bus with his daughter after picking her up from school.

Two men, who were in the same bus, started following him after he deboarded it around 1:30 pm, and at one point accosted him, police said.

One of them whipped out a knife threatening him to give his mobile phone, they said.

When the man resisted, one of the two slapped him and took out his mobile phone from his pants, after which both decamped in an auto rickshaw, police said.

The victim chased the two in another auto and confronted them at a traffic light asking them to return his phone, at which point he was attacked with a knife and got wounded in hand and hip.

After the attack, the victim raised an alarm, which drew the attention of the public, some of whom managed to catch one of the thieves, while the other escaped, police said.

Mohammad Azad, 24, a resident of Seelampur, was later arrested with the snatched phone in his possession, police said.

They said his associate, one Sameer of the Shastri Park area, will be arrested soon.

