Delhi Man Shoots At 16-Year-Old Girl During Argument, Arrested: Cops

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a minor girl in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, police said. The incident took place Monday evening.

According to police, the man reached the house of the 16-year-old girl and shot at her after an argument broke out between them.

Police said he and the victim were friends and neighbours.

An attempt to murder case was filed in connection with the incident. Six to seven teams were formed and the accused was caught, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The girl was shifted to GTB hospital and her condition is stable.

