Delhi Man Refuses To Share A Roti, Stabbed To Death

A man in Delhi was stabbed to death today after he refused to share his food with another person, police said. The incident occurred yesterday night in Karol Bagh area of the national capital.

Two men were eating in a rickshaw when they were approached by a drunk man. After he asked them for food, 40-year-old Munna offered him a roti (flat bread).

But when the drunk man asked for another roti, they refused. This enraged him and he started abusing the two men in the rickshaw. He then took out a knife, and stabbed Munna, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy commissioner of police, Central Delhi.

Munna was taken to the RML Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After going through the CCTV footage, police identified the accused as 26-year-old Feroz Khan, who hails from Agra.

Khan has been arrested. Police found him sleeping at a park in Karol Bagh.