Delhi Man Duped Of Rs 5.9 Lakh By Nigerian Posing As Woman On Facebook

A Delhi-based businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 5.9 lakh by a Nigerian national who befriended him on Facebook while posing as a London-based woman, police said.

Ogbondo Ifeanyi Henrey, 35, was arrested after his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Devli was raided on Wednesday. Police said he posed as Holly David on Facebook to dupe Sanjay Banerjee.

The victim told police that Mr Henrey befriended him as Holly David on Facebook in January last year.

"They were in regular touch on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. She also sent him photos, which were later found to be those of a London-based female model," police said.

Holly David expressed her love to Mr Banerjee, thus honey-trapping him.

Holly David claimed she'd visit India to meet Mr Banerjee in February 2017. On February 6, Mr Banerjee received a call wherein the caller posed himself as a custom officer from Mumbai.

"The man said that Holly David was in his custody and she had to pay Rs 55,000 for custom clearance," police said.

Mr Banerjee later transferred Rs 5.90 lakh from his bank account to the alleged person's account over three installments.

Police added that Mr Henrey used to send friend requests to various people even in the past by using the same modus operandi.

Police recovered 21 sim cards, two laptops, two routers and five debit cards from Mr Henrey. Police said that the accused and his accomplice, Viveinlly, with whom he was in a live-in relationship, had cheated several others.

