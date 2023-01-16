Delhi Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Stealing Scrap, 4 Arrested

A case of murder has been registered against the four accused.

A scrap dealer and his three workers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating a man to death after he broke into their shop in Northwest Delhi's Vijay Vihar to rob it.

According to the police, they received information on Thursday about a body lying near a pond in the Buddh Vihar area. The man, who was identified as Deepu, had injuries on his back, legs and hands.

During the investigation, police were informed by Deepu's family that he was an addict and was last seen around 9 pm on January 10, two days before his body was found.

On January 10, Deepu and his friend Naveen had gone to Shyam Colony with the intent of burglarizing the shop of scrap dealer Sudeep Gupta. Deepu broke in while his friend stayed outside as a lookout, police said.

“At 6 am next morning, a scrap vender knocked on the door and Deepu answered. Seeing the stranger, the vendor raised an alarm. The vendor's screams woke up the shop's three workers Rajeev, Kaushal and Vishnu who were asleep inside the shop. The trio caught Deepu and started thrashing him. They then called the shop owner Sudeep who also thrashed him. As a result of his injuries, Deepu died on the spot,” police said.

A case of murder has been registered against the four accused.