On Camera, Delhi Man Attacks Neighbour With Acid After Fight Over Dog

An argument over a dog turned ugly when a man threw acid at its owner in a residential area in west Delhi last evening, the police said.

The 50-year-old injured man was rushed to a hospital and is reported to be stable now, they said.

The man was walking his dog in Delhi's Uttam Nagar last evening when his neighbor Kamal started arguing with him over the dog's litter.

Kamal's two sons - Rohit and Himanshu - also got into an argument with the man, saying his pet often littered outside their home, police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area.

The video shows Kamal throwing acid at the man from the first floor balcony of his multi-storey house after the argument turned heated.

His sons are seen arguing with the dog owner.

Police said they have recovered a bottle of acid from Kamal's house which was used to clean the toilets in the house.

The three men have been arrested and investigation is on, officials said.