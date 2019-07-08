Delhi Man, 26, Allegedly Slits Mother's Throat, Surrenders Before Police

The man surrendered before Model Town police station confessing his crime. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man surrendered before police after allegedly slitting throat of his mother with a knife following a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, they added.

The accused, identified as Deepak, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, slit the throat of his mother with a kitchen knife following a quarrel, police said.

He surrendered before Model Town police station at about 1.25 am confessing his crime.

His younger brother had gone to a nearby market at the time of incident, police said.

The body of the woman was moved to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and Deepak was arrested, she said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected his mother to be an "illicit relationship" with someone, the officer said.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that Deepak had demanded money from his mother to perhaps buy liquor. But when she refused, a quarrel broke out between the two following which he slit her throat with a kitchen knife, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

One bloodstained knife, along with bloodstained bed sheet, pillow, bloodstained jeans and T-shirt of the accused, was seized, the senior police officer said.

Deepak was unemployed while his mother worked as a domestic-help. His father had separated from his mother a few years ago. Since then, he along with his younger brother lived with his mother, while his elder brother, who is married, lives separately, police said.

