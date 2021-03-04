Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Wife Get COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital on Thursday, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also administered the vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital on the day.

During the second-phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.