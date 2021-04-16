Set Up Helplines To Inform Beds' Availability: Delhi Lt Governor To Officials

Anil Baijal directed officers to ensure aggressive deployment and enforcement in areas in peak hours.

In the wake of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed officers to set up helplines that inform availability of beds in hospitals besides establishing help desks to assist patients and attendants, an official said.

Mr Baijal, who reviewed the enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour, said that concerted and coordinated efforts are required from all agencies and stakeholders to contain the surge of coronavirus in the national capital.

The lieutenant governor also directed officers to ensure aggressive deployment and enforcement in areas in peak hours.

"The LG asked Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ensure setting up of helplines that inform availability of beds in hospitals apart from displaying the same on government portals. He also directed to set up help desks to assist patients and attendants in every hospital," the official said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continue to rise in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

Delhi recorded 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.

The positivity rate soared to 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi.

The city had registered 17,282 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike till date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the past few days.