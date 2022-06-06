Delhi Law Student, Seen Intentionally Hitting Biker With SUV, Arrested

The victim is seen losing control of his bike and crashing on the road.

A law student from Delhi has been arrested this evening after a video showed him speeding away after intentionally hitting a biker with his SUV. A case of attempt to murder has been filed against him.

The victim, Shreyansh, said he was attacked after an argument with the accused, Anuj Choudhary, on the issue of rash driving. The footage of the incident, captured on a phone by another biker, showed the verbal fight between the two.

The victim stated that he and a friend had gone to a temple in the Aravallis and were returning home this morning by their motorcycles when they had an argument with 25-year-old Choudhary who threatened him with dire consequences.

Soon after, the situation took a turn for the worse as the SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, is seen hitting Shreyansh and speeding away. He is seen losing control of his bike and crashing on the road.

The police said they got a call about a Scorpio hitting a vehicle near the Arjangarh Metro Station. They found a Royal Enfield bullet Classic 350 in damaged condition and Shreyansh injured on reaching the spot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

@PMOIndia@ArvindKejriwal@DCPNewDelhi



Please help us , the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car.



This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for



no one was severely injured

Gears respect riders pic.twitter.com/rcZIZvP7q4 — ANURAG R IYER (@anuragiyer) June 5, 2022

"Based on the registration details, the car owner was traced to Anupam Garden area of Neb Sarai area. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being driven by the son of the owner who was not found at home and nor was the vehicle," he said.

Anuj Choudhary, a final year student at a private college, was arrested and his vehicle seized, he added.