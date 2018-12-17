Headless Body Of Tattoo Artist Found In East Delhi Jal Board Property

Babloo was missing from home since Monday, police said (Representational)

The headless body of a 22-year-old tattoo artist was allegedly found dumped in the bushes at a vacant plot of the Delhi Jal Board in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Sunday, police said.

The body was identified to be of Babloo, a native of Bihar, they said. A passer-by, who spotted the body, informed police about it at around 3.30 pm after which police visited the spot, police said.

On reaching the site, police found the headless body of the man with injuries lying in the bushes on the vacant plot owned by the Delhi Jal Board, Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said.

The officer said the head of the man was found near his body on the same plot. The body was identified by his brother with whom Babloo stayed in Mayur Vihar, police said.

Babloo was missing from home since Monday, the police officer said. Police suspect that after killing the man, the accused had dumped his body at the vacant plot a few days ago, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the police is probing all angles, including that of personal enmity, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the death will be ascertained after autopsy, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.