Nothing Wrong With Compensation To Victims Of Delhi Riots: High Court

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it.

The court asked Delhi government to ensure compensation is paid only to the victims.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week.

"The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said.

It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.

