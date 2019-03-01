Delhi High Court Judge Valmiki Mehta Dies Of Heart Attack. He Was 59

Justice Valmiki Mehta started law practice in Delhi High Court in 1982.

Justice Valmiki Mehta, sitting judge of Delhi High Court judge, died on Friday morning due to a heart attack, the Bar Council in New Delhi said.

"The news of sudden death of Justice Mehta has come as a shock to legal fraternity and as a big loss to the Bar and the Bench," the Bar Council said in a statement.

Justice Valmiki Mehta, 59, is survived by his wife and two sons.

Born born in Mumbai on June 6, 1959, Justice Valmiki Mehta assumed office as Additional Judge, Delhi High Court, on April 15, 2009.

He did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vishakhapatnam, and completed graduation from Sri Venkateshwara College, Delhi, and LLB from Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.

Justice Valmiki Mehta started law practice in Delhi High Court in 1982 after which he was enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council.

He was designated a Senior Advocate on September 22, 2001.