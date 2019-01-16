Delhi High Court Defers AAP Government's Vaccination Drive

A notification indicated that vaccination would be administered without parents' consent.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the vaccination campaign of the Delhi government till further order.

The court issued an interim stay on the Delhi government's December 19 circular, which made Measles Rubella (MR) vaccination for students from the age of 9 months to 15 years mandatory, without the consent of students and their parents. The court will now hear the case on January 21.

The notification of the Delhi government said that the Chairmen/Managers/Principals of all schools (government, government-aided, private, unaided recognised schools) were informed that the Measles Rubella vaccination campaign will be held.

The notification also indicated that the vaccination would be administered without obtaining any consent of the beneficiary or their parents.

The Public Interest Litigation filed against the order clearly said that the notification is ultra vires (beyond the legal power or authority) of the constitution and this vaccination campaign can't be administered forcefully.