Delhi Swelters Under 52.9 Degrees, But Union Minister Issues A Caveat

Delhi residents, who have been battling a severe heatwave for the last 2 weeks, received a major shock when the weather department's reading reported temperatures as high as 52.9 degrees Celsius in parts of the national capital. But the weather department and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have said that the readings will need to be examined as it could have been caused due to an error or local factors.

"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2° to 49.1°C in different parts of the city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9°C as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or a local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also said officials will investigate the readings as a temperature this high in one station was extremely unlikely.

"It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," Mr Rijiju said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mungeshpur weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, a 3-degree jump from Tuesday. IMD Director General M Mohapatra told NDTV that officials will visit the station and conduct an investigation of the readings.

The extreme heat in Mungeshpur could also have been caused as it lies on the city's outskirts and is among the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

Delhi remains sweltering in a heatwave. The IMD this week issued a red alert health notice for the capital, which has an estimated population of more than 30 million people.

The alert warns there is a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages", with "extreme care needed for vulnerable people".