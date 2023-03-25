Delhi Head Constable Found Dead With Bullet Injury In Chest: Cops

The bullet was fired from his service weapon, they said. (Representational)

A head constable was found dead Saturday with a bullet wound at the third battalion campus in Vikaspuri area, police said.

According to them, Abhay, a head constable of Delhi police, was found with a bullet injury in his chest around 3.15 pm. The bullet was fired from his service weapon, they said.

Proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or a suicide.

Abhay's body was taken to a mortuary for the post mortem, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)