Gyms, Yoga Institutes To Reopen In Delhi From Today

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will reopen from today in Delhi, the state government announced today, even as coronavirus cases in the national capital are on a steep rise.

"Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect," the order by the Delhi government read.

All coronavirus protocols issued by the central government have to be strictly followed in both places which include masks and social distancing apart from sanitizing hands.

Weekly markets have also been allowed to remain open till September 30, the government said in the order.

Delhi had earlier allowed its extensive metro railways network to resume services. Bars have also been allowed to reopen on a trial basis this month as many curbs were eased in 'Unlock4' - the fourth phase in which the government eased restrictions across the country.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2.18 lakh today with 4,235 fresh infections. The total number of deaths in the national capital stands at 4,744. This was the fifth day in a row that Delhi recorded a daily spike of over 4,000 cases.

India has over 47 lakh coronavirus cases as of today with a single-day spike of 94,372 infections. The death count has risen to 78,586 with 1,114 more fatalities in 24 hours.