Delhi Government To Plant 5 Lakh Trees In Massive One-Day Drive: Minister

A free distribution of saplings has been ensured so that the plantation drive can be carried out smoothly

The Delhi government will carry out a massive drive to plant five lakh trees and shrubs on a single day this month, the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain said.

The date for planting the trees and saplings would be announced later.

The government proposes to seek active involvement of local residents, resident welfare associations, market associations, school and college students so that the green cover of Delhi could be increased for combating the ill-effects of air pollution, according to a statement.

The Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) was directed to ensure free distribution of saplings so that the plantation drive could be carried out smoothly.

Advertisement

All the greening agencies were directed to send the locations for proposed plantation to the Forest Department by Friday so that a comprehensive action plan could be prepared for the drive, it said.

There is a need to create mass awareness about the plantation drive and the importance of green cover for the overall environment conservation and pollution control. Mr Hussain sought active cooperation of all the greening agencies, the statement said.