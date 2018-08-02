Delhi Government To Plant 5 Lakh Trees In Massive One-Day Drive: Minister

The government proposes to seek active involvement of local residents, resident welfare associations, market associations, school and college students so that the green cover of Delhi could be increased for combating the ill-effects of air pollution, according to a statement.

Delhi | | Updated: August 02, 2018 04:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Government To Plant 5 Lakh Trees In Massive One-Day Drive: Minister

A free distribution of saplings has been ensured so that the plantation drive can be carried out smoothly

New Delhi: 

The Delhi government will carry out a massive drive to plant five lakh trees and shrubs on a single day this month, the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain said.

The date for planting the trees and saplings would be announced later.

The government proposes to seek active involvement of local residents, resident welfare associations, market associations, school and college students so that the green cover of Delhi could be increased for combating the ill-effects of air pollution, according to a statement.

The Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) was directed to ensure free distribution of saplings so that the plantation drive could be carried out smoothly.

All the greening agencies were directed to send the locations for proposed plantation to the Forest Department by Friday so that a comprehensive action plan could be prepared for the drive, it said.

There is a need to create mass awareness about the plantation drive and the importance of green cover for the overall environment conservation and pollution control. Mr Hussain sought active cooperation of all the greening agencies, the statement said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Tree Plantation DriveImran Hussain

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................