Delhi Government To Organise Laser Show As Part Of 'Community Diwali'

Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi Lt. Governor will inaugurate the Diwali laser show.

To dissuade people from bursting crackers, the Delhi government will organise a mega first of its kind Diwali laser show as part of its community Diwali celebrations between October 26 and 29 at Connaught Place, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi Lt. Governor will inaugurate the show -- to be held between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. -- which will also have food courts and art and culture events.

"There will be no pass or tickets required. This will be open to all. People can come and enjoy the community Diwali celebrations anytime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. from October 26," Mr Kejriwal said.

With the onset of winter, the air quality in the city has started deteriorating and the step has been taken by the government to reduce local pollution as much as possible.

"I invite all of Delhi to enjoy the laser show," he added.

