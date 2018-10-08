Delhi Government May Go To Court Over Stubble-Burning

Stubble burning in neighbouring states have been blamed for air pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government may go to court if the neighbouring states and the central government do not take steps to curb stubble burning, the national capital's Environment Minister Imran Hussain said on Monday.

"We have seen reports in the media that stubble burning has started in some northern states, which will worsen the air quality of the national capital in coming days," Mr Hussain said.

He said that in case effective steps are not taken, the Delhi government may be left with no option but to knock on the doors of the court.

On October 5, Mr Hussain wrote to Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, requesting him to direct the neighbouring states to stop burning crop residue, which adds to pollution in Delhi.

"I have been consistently writing to Minister Harsh Vardhan to convene a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Environment Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi to discuss the issue of stubble burning," Mr Hussain said.

