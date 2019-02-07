Delhi Government Launches 16 Bike Ambulances For Congested Areas

The fleet of bike ambulances will go up in future, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi government has launched bike ambulance services to ensure health assistance reaches on time in the congested areas of the national capital.

The bike ambulances, which will be called the "First Responder Vehicles", will have a portable oxygen cylinder, first aid kit and dressing materials, air-splints, GPS and a communication device.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain launched the fleet of 16 bikes at Delhi Secretariat.

The bike ambulances will benefit congested areas and JJ clusters in East Delhi (East, North East and Shahdara).

Another 1st by @ArvindKejriwal Govt #BikeAmbulance

CALL 102 if you need an Ambulance in small lanes of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3EAjB6MNeA — Aarti (@aartic02) February 7, 2019

"Today we have taken a big step for the people of Delhi. Till now, only big vehicles were available for ambulance services, now these bike ambulances will be able to reach narrow bylanes to provide immediate medical care for people residing there," Mr Kejriwal said.

"The van ambulances were not able to reach in small lanes. 16 bike ambulances have been launched. The number will go up in the coming future. This will also be easy in high traffic zones," he added.

The project that cost Rs 40 lakh was approved by the Cabinet last year.

"Against the sanctioned funds of Rs 40 lakh, the project was completed at Rs 23 lakh only," the government said.