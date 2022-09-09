Delhi-Funded College Left With Little Money, Withholds Part Of Salaries

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College is fully funded by the Delhi government

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, an institution under Delhi University fully funded by the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party government, is left with little money to pay its teaching staff.

In a notice, the college, also known as DDU, said it is withholding Rs 30,000 from the net salary, or the take-home amount, of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from the net salary of Associate Professors and Professors.

"This is for information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from net salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from net salary of Associate Professors/Professors for the month of July, 2022. The same will be released as and when funds are available," the DDU College notice signed by the Officiating Principal said.

The notice by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

DDU is a constituent college of Delhi University. The Delhi government, which provides 100 per cent funding to the college, set it up in 1990.

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, government in Delhi has been highlighting the work it has done to improve education in Delhi, such as improving infrastructure in Delhi government schools and bringing them up at par with private schools, but at a much lesser cost for parents compared to their private school counterparts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticised what they called "revri culture" (election freebies), alluding to Mr Kejriwal's policies, as experiments that would bankrupt any government.