Delhi Gets New Dialysis Centre That Gives Free Treatment For All

A 100-bedded kidney dialysis centre, which claims to be the country's largest to provide treatment for free, was launched on Sunday in Delhi.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee or DSGMC, which has set up the Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Sciences at Delhi's Bala Saheb gurudwara, promises to expand it to 1,000 beds by the end of one year.

Speaking to NDTV, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, DSGMC chief, said, "The purpose of this hospital is to serve humanity. The Sikh community is known for this. Soon, we will be placing 1000 beds in the next one year."

With a team of 90 para medics and 24 doctors working round the clock, the hospital hopes to serve all with minimum formalities, emphasized Dr Venkatesh

"We can take up in a day 500 patients for dialysis. We will not be asking for any kind of documents or registration from the patients, just like they walk in and out for langars they are welcome to walk in and out for dialysis treatment," he said.

The primary source of funds to run the hospital will be entirely dependent on donations and CSR contribution.

"People have donated machines worth Rs 10 crore. We are receiving funds through donations, not just sikhs but people of other communities are also coming forward to contribute. We are also receiving funds from the CSR, and government schemes but will not be taking a single penny from patient."

Some of the people present at the launch event praised the initiative. Surbir Kaur, member of SAD, said "This is free seva, no one has done something as big as this in all these years this is going to benefit the poor."