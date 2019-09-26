Delhi Gets 112 Single Emergency Helpline Number For Immediate Assistance

''Prakhar'' vans was also flagged off to control street crimes in Delhi..

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday launched the single emergency helpline number 112 for immediate assistance, officials said.

He also flagged off ''Prakhar'' vans to control street crimes in the city.

"With the implementation of new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), the police response time is reduced tremendously. In this new system, the call simultaneously passes to the Police Control Room (PCR) as well as to at least five people nearby through a mobile app. The main call centre has been set up at Shalimar Bagh," DCP (Operations and Communications) SK Singh said.

The Delhi Police has also inducted 15 Scorpios with modern devices for extensive patrolling in street crime prone areas of the national capital.

These ''Prakhar'' vans will initially be deployed at 15 crime prone locations and will be increased further as per the requirement, the official added.

Speaking during the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the project will expand the grievance redressal system of police and other civic agencies.

"Over the years, the Delhi Police has taken several steps such as identifying vulnerable spots, enhanced visibility, anti-snatching squads, all-women patrolling and the YUVA scheme, etc. resulting in decline of over 20 per cent in street crimes," he said.

"Prakhar vans were conceptualised under 'Safe City Project' to curb street crime. Prakhar vans are different from PCR vans as they carry more firepower and are equipped with modern technology. Initially, one van will be deployed in each district," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.