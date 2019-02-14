Delhi Fire Service Begins Inspection At Over 300 Hotels Across Karol Bagh

The Delhi Government on Tuesday had directed the fire department to inspect buildings, which have five floors or more and submit a report on their safety compliance within a week

Delhi | | Updated: February 14, 2019 15:12 IST
A massive fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh recently.


New Delhi: 

A day after a massive fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh that claimed lives of 17 persons, Delhi Fire Service on Wednesday began a fire-audit at about 380 hotels across the central Delhi area, a senior fire officer said.

"Based on the directives of the state government, we have formed six teams to carry out inspections in hotels and guest houses across Karol Bagh area. We have already begun the inspection," Atul Kumar Garg, chief fire officer said.

All hotels will be strictly checked for their safety norms. If fire-fighting equipment not in place, severe action will be taken against the hotel management, he said.

Action will be taken against the hotels depending on the extent of violations. If minor lapses are found, they will be warned and asked to rectify it within a couple of days. If not rectified, action will be taken accordingly, the fire official added.

Delhi Fire ServiceKarol Bagh hotel fire

