Delhi Fire Service Begins Inspection At Over 300 Hotels Across Karol Bagh

A massive fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh recently.

A day after a massive fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh that claimed lives of 17 persons, Delhi Fire Service on Wednesday began a fire-audit at about 380 hotels across the central Delhi area, a senior fire officer said.

The Delhi Government on Tuesday have directed the fire department to inspect buildings, which are five floors or more and submit a report on their safety compliance within a week.

"Based on the directives of the state government, we have formed six teams to carry out inspections in hotels and guest houses across Karol Bagh area. We have already begun the inspection," Atul Kumar Garg, chief fire officer said.

All hotels will be strictly checked for their safety norms. If fire-fighting equipment not in place, severe action will be taken against the hotel management, he said.

Action will be taken against the hotels depending on the extent of violations. If minor lapses are found, they will be warned and asked to rectify it within a couple of days. If not rectified, action will be taken accordingly, the fire official added.

For more Delhi news, click here