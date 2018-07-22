Space Crunch Is A Challenge In Upgrading Delhi Power Network: Officials

Space crunch poses a major challenge in augmentation of the power distribution network (Representational)

Space crunch poses a major challenge in augmentation of the power distribution network in densely-packed unauthorised colonies, and discoms have identified nearly 700 such places in Delhi, officials said.

In a coordinated effort involving the power department of the Delhi government, distribution companies and other stakeholders, land has been made available for installing power infrastructure such as transformers and electric poles, an official of the department said.

"Out of the 700 places identified for space crunch, the BSES discoms have managed to get space after working with government authorities and residents," he said.

Discoms are joint ventures of the Delhi government with private companies.

They have deployed innovative solutions such as 'double decker sub stations' and 'electronic houses' in congested areas to augment the distribution network.

Such solutions take 40-50 per cent less space than conventional sub-stations, thus making them ideal for congested areas like unauthorised colonies.

The areas facing space crunch in boosting power network include the unauthorised colonies of Shaheen Bagh near Sarita Vihar, parts of Uttam Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, RPS Colony, Khirki Extension, Krishna Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Harsh Vihar, Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Rajpur Khud, Karawal Nagar, Daryaganj, Chandani Chowk, Mahipalpur, Mahrauli and Kishangargh, officials said.

Encroachment is another area of hindrance for discoms in these places.

This is a "menace" in many areas in Delhi, but its sheer scale in colonies like Shaheen Bagh is overwhelming, a source said.

It is not even sparing the electricity infrastructure in the area. Many electricity poles in the area - many of them even hosting transformers - have been covered, removed or damaged due to illegal constructs, he said.

"It is a common sight to see an electricity pole, literally inside or merged with a flats balcony due to encroachment. Not only this, the illegal extensions have brought the balconies of houses within handshaking distance of the distribution box or transformer fuse - exposing the residents and the property to grave danger," the source said.

It is in everybody's interest, including the locals as well as the government, to provide space for adequate expansion of the infrastructure and meet the growing number of power consumers in the city, the officials said.