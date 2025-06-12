BSES Offers Up To 63% Discount On ACs, Fans In Delhi Exchange Scheme. See Details

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed BSES discoms offer up to 63% discount on old AC and fan exchanges for energy-efficient models.

The exchange scheme is available to residential consumers in South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

Discounts vary based on the model and exchange offer at the time of purchase from partnered brands. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

In a bid to promote energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption, BSES discoms have announced an attractive offer where consumers can exchange their old air-conditioners and ceiling fans and buy new ones with up to a 63% discount. BSES Rajdhani (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna (BYPL) are running this exchange scheme and have also released a document listing out the price, discount and exchange value for the ACs and fans. Under this initiative, eligible customers can avail discounts of up to 63% when exchanging their old ACs and fans for new, energy-efficient models.

What's on offer?

According to the details shared by BSES discoms, the scheme is being run in collaboration with leading manufacturers like Voltas, Godrej, LG, Daikin and Havells. The exact amount of discount depends on the model and the exchange offer applicable at the time of purchase.

The scheme "shall enable the consumers, residing in South and West Delhi, to exchange their old working ACs with the new energy efficient 5-star rated ACs at a substantial discount of up to 63% on MRP," said BRPL on its website.

"It will enable consumers, residing in East and Central Delhi, to exchange their old ACs with new Energy Efficient 5-star rated ACs at a substantial discount of up to 60%," said BYPL on its site.

Who is eligible?

The scheme is open to residential consumers of both BSES Yamuna (covering Central and East Delhi) and BSES Rajdhani (covering South and West Delhi).

To be eligible, consumers must have an AC in working condition installed in the same premises. Consumers should not have any outstanding dues against the CA number on which the scheme is being availed, as on the date of Registration, and all outstanding dues have been cleared.

The maximum number of ACs that a consumer can exchange under the BRPL AC Replacement Scheme is three per CA number. The offer applies only to working or non-working ACs and fans being exchanged.

How to avail the exchange offer?

Visit the BRPL website https://www.bsesdelhi.com/web/brpl.

Select "AC Replacement Scheme" under "WHAT'S NEW" Tab.

Click "Click here" under "Registration for AC Replacement Scheme".

You will be redirected to the online registration page where you have to enter your details.

An OTP will be sent to the given mobile number during the registration process to complete the registration.

Once Registration is completed, specify the details of the new AC you want to buy.

Upload the necessary documents.

After clicking the submit button, a Registration Number will be generated.

You can track the status of their application (Approved/Pending/Rejected) against the registration number under View Status after login.

It is advised to register early, as the scheme is available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be subject to limited inventory.