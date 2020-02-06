'True Hindu Does Not Run Away From A Fight': Arvind Kejriwal To Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah was challenged for a debate on Wednesday by Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took a shot at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claming that the senior BJP leader was "running away from a debate" and evading questions ahead of the assembly polls on Saturday.

"A true Hindu is brave. He will not leave a fight midway. This doesn't look good on Amit Shah ji that he is running away from a debate, and avoiding people's questions," he said, referring to Bhagvad Gita, a Hindu scripture which is a part of epic Mahabharata.

On Wednesday, Mr Kejriwal - seeking a second term as Delhi's chief minister - had "invited" Amit Shah to debate with him in public. "Debate is good, come, let us debate. If there is no chief ministerial candidate (for BJP), then Amit Shah ji should come for a debate. I am ready to debate on all matters."

"He is talking about Shaheen Bagh. I am ready to debate on Shaheen bagh as well. People want to know from the country's Home Minister why he cannot get the Shaheen Bagh road opened, why do dirty politics? How is this son of Delhi a terrorist?" the 51-year-old leader added, referring to the epicentre of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

The debate challenge came a day after the AAP chief had dared the BJP - seeking a comeback in Delhi after two decades- to announce its chief ministerial candidate.

By withholding the name of the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, the BJP's Amit Shah is demanding a "blank cheque" from the people of Delhi, he had told reporters on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, asked if he was among the BJP's chief ministerial probables, the party's Delhi chief Manoj Tewari said: "It is our strategy not to reveal a name now. After we win, we will have a meeting to decide."

The campaigning for the Saturday elections in Delhi came to an end this evening. Counting of votes will be held on February 11.



