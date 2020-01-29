'Nobody Can Buy Our Integrity': Rajnath Singh Hits Out At AAP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh linked AAP's freebies to "integrity" of Delhiites. (File)

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday tried to link the freebies doled out by the AAP government ahead of the assembly election to the "integrity" of Delhiites, saying nobody can buy the "self-respecting" people of this country by offering "a few coins".

Hitting out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party at a rally in Trilokpuri, Singh said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "miserably failed" to serve the people of Delhi in providing clean drinking water, sufficient number of public transport buses for smooth commute and free Wi-Fi services to the youth.

"They are saying they have given free water and free electricity. But nobody can buy our integrity (imaan) with a few coins. People of India have self-respect," the senior BJP leader said.

Mr Singh accused Kejriwal of deceiving social activist Anna Hazare, with whom he participated in the 2011 anti-corruption movement, asking whether "the man who deceived Anna Hazare will not deceive the people of Delhi".

"Someone should make such promises which can be fulfilled... The BJP is the only party which fulfils its promises," the Union minister said.

Mr Singh, who held several public meetings on Tuesday, urged voters to make their decision on who to vote in the February 8 election carefully.

Opposition parties have accused the Kejriwal government of announcing populist schemes - such as 200 units of free electricity and 20,000 litres of water free to households - months ahead of the assembly poll.

But AAP has responded to the criticism, citing the work it did during the past five years, including the facelift of schools and setting up of Mohalla Clinics run by the Delhi government.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.