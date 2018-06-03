Mercury Drops In Delhi-NCR, Dust Storm Expected Today

Today, the day is forecast to remain clear but thunderstorm or dust storm may occur in the evening and night, the weather department official said.
The minimum and maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.
The dust storm that last night hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad on Friday night, had brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature on Friday had settled at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.