Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Briefs Media On Arvind Kejriwal's Health: Highlights

New Delhi:
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia briefed the media on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has gone into self-quarantine and will take a coronavirus test after complaints of mild fever and a sore throat. Mr Sisodia also informed that he will conduct all the meetings on behalf of the chief minister. Mr Kejriwal, 51, had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then. He has isolated himself at his official home in Delhi.
Here are the highlights:
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not well. We are very concerned about his health. he will take the test tomorrow.
- I have been authorised to attend the meeting tomorrow between SDMA and expert. If it shows that there has been community spread in Delhi, we will change the entire strategy.