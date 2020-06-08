Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Briefs Media On Arvind Kejriwal's Health: Highlights

Manish Sisodia said that Arvind Kejriwal will undergo tests tomorrow.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia briefed the media on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has gone into self-quarantine and will take a coronavirus test after complaints of mild fever and a sore throat. Mr Sisodia also informed that he will conduct all the meetings on behalf of the chief minister. Mr Kejriwal, 51, had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then. He has isolated himself at his official home in Delhi.

