Teen Stabbed To Death With Knife In Delhi After Fight On Dussehra

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death after a fight with a group in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday at a Dussehra celebration.

According to the police, Shivam, who is a resident of Mukundpur, had gone to see the Ramlila in Jahangirpuri.

There, he got into a fight with three-four boys and was stabbed multiple times.

He collapsed in a pool of blood with the knife still stuck in his chest while the attackers fled the spot.

Shivam was taken to the hospital, where they pronounced him dead.

The police have arrested two accused, identified as Nitin and Sachin, in this case and are searching for others.

"My son came to see the Ramlila. He would have turned 18 in the new year. We want strictest of punishments for those responsible. They should be hanged," the father of the boy said.