No New Patients In Top Delhi Hospital After SOS On Oxygen Shortage

Delhi has been facing shortage of medical oxygen.

Moolchand hospital chain in Delhi sent out an SOS this morning over oxygen shortage as it appealed for urgent help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. More than 130 Covid patients are on life support, it said, stressing that it's left with only two hours of oxygen supply.

"Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply @Moolchand_Hos. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support #. @ArvindKejriwal @CMODelh i@LtGovDelhi @satinderjain26 @PMOIndia (sic)," read the tweet put out by Moolchand Healthcare this morning.

The hospital has stopped admitting new patients till it resolves the issue, sources said.

Delhi's health infrastructure has been buckling under pressure with an unprecedented surge in Covid cases.

As India faces one of its toughest health challenges in recent years, shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and essential drugs have been some of the most pressing issues over the last few weeks. Social media websites are flooded with SOS messages.

Yesterday, Delhi's Max hospital chain sent out a similar SOS and said it was left with less than an hour's oxygen supply.

"SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. @drharshvardhan @msisodia @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @PiyushGoyal @SatyendarJain over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance," it posted yesterday afternoon.

An hour later, an update was shared: "Update: We have received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart which will last another 2 hours. We are still awaiting more supplies."

On Friday, the national capital logged 348 deaths linked to Covid, highest in a day so far. The city - battling with fourth Covid wave - also reported 24,331 new coronavirus cases.

