Delhi Court Tells AAP's Atishi To Show Proof Of Her Complaint Against Gautam Gambhir

AAP's Atishi claims BJP's Gautam Gambhir has registered as voter from two areas

The Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi candidate Atishi was today told by a Delhi court to give more documents to support her claim that action should be taken against her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter from two assembly segments in the national capital.

"How you are affected by this? If he has committed any wrong, what's your locus?" Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas said, referring to the right to bring an action or to appear in a court.

Advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for Atishi, told the court that Mr Gambhir "is not eligible to vote and will be disqualified as a candidate".

"Even if he wins, people of East Delhi should not be saddled with an MP who has no chance of survival in the near future. Voters should not be made to suffer," she told the court.

The court will hear the matter next on May 6, six days before Delhi votes.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad on Thursday, alleged that Mr Gambhir enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar assembly segments.

The petition alleged Mr Gambhir gave false information in his nomination papers, accompanying affidavit and other documents preceding voter screening and registration in order to be seen as qualified to contest elections and potentially secure membership of parliament.

Atishi said in the plea that the details of Mr Gambhir's registration in the constituencies were available online on the Election Commission's national voters' service portal.

Both Atishi and Mr Gambhir filed their election papers last week.

