Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Journalist Upendra Rai

The court took note of the submissions made by ED's special public prosecutors that journalist Upendra Rai might influence the witnesses and hamper the probe if released on bail.

Delhi | | Updated: November 13, 2018 17:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Journalist Upendra Rai

Journalist Upendra Rai was arrested in a money laundering case. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A Delhi court today dismissed the bail plea of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal denied the relief to Mr Rai, saying the allegations against him were serious.

The court took note of the submissions made by ED's special public prosecutors NK Matta and Nitesh Rana that the accused might influence the witnesses and hamper the probe if released on bail.

The journalist was arrested on June 8 by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at Tihar Jail, moments after he secured a bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Journalist Upendra RaiMoney laundering caseBail plea

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhath PujaStan LeeTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayFortuner TRD Nokia 8.1Maruti GypsyFlipkart CEO

................................ Advertisement ................................