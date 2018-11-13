Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Journalist Upendra Rai

Journalist Upendra Rai was arrested in a money laundering case. (Representational)

A Delhi court today dismissed the bail plea of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal denied the relief to Mr Rai, saying the allegations against him were serious.

The court took note of the submissions made by ED's special public prosecutors NK Matta and Nitesh Rana that the accused might influence the witnesses and hamper the probe if released on bail.

The journalist was arrested on June 8 by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at Tihar Jail, moments after he secured a bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.