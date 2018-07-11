Couple's Fight In Delhi Ends With Man Dead, Wife Injured

Police are waiting for the woman's condition to improve to ascertain the sequence of events.

A 26-year-old man died allegedly after getting injured during a quarrel with his wife in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area, police said.

The incident came to light when the couple were found injured in their residence on the intervening night of July 9 and 10. They were taken to a city hospital where the man was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.

The woman was unconscious and undergoing treatment. The police were waiting for her condition to improve to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the incident.

The couple belongs to Gazol in West Bengal's Manda district and had been living in Aya Nagar for the last three months, the DCP said.

They used to have frequent altercations because of the man's drinking habits, the police said, adding a case has been registered and the investigation is in progress.