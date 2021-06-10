Delhi Reports 305 Covid Cases, 44 Deaths On Day 4 Of Unlock

Delhi today reported 305 new cases of COVID-19.

Delhi today reported 305 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of total active cases to 4,212 in the city. The national capital also reported 44 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 24,748.

The recovery rate and the death rate stand at 97.97 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively, while the positivity rate has come down to 0.41 per cent.

As many as 1,683 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the number of total discharged patients in the city to 14,01,473.

Today's cases in Delhi were 22 less compared to yesterday - when it recorded 337 cases, with 36 fatalities.

Delhi, which had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in April, began the process of unlocking on Monday.

Shops in malls, markets and market complexes were opened with restrictions of odd-even timings, while the standalone shops and neighborhood shops are allowed to open between 10am to 8pm.

The Delhi Metro, which was suspended on May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices were also allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

Earlier in the day, India added 94,052 new cases to the national tally, according to the health ministry data.

The deaths were recorded at its highest-ever --- 6,148 -- as Bihar revised its COVID fatality numbers over the past month, after an audit.