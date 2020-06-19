Delhi Recorded 30,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Nearly Two Weeks

Delhi Coronavirus Cases: A total of 21,341 patients have recovered so far and 1,969 patients have died.

Delhi has registered more than 30,000 new coronavirus infections since June 1, the official data shows, as the number of total cases logged by the national capital inch closer to the 50,000-mark. A total of 1,08,518 people have been tested this month in the national capital, which has the third highest number of COVID-19 patients in India.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus infections as it logged 2,877 new cases, taking the state's tally to 49,979. A total of 21,341 patients have recovered so far and 1,969 patients have died.

A record 3,884 patients recovered in 24 hours, the Aam Aadmi Party government said on Thursday.

The city - which has an average positivity rate of 15.5 per cent - recorded a positivity rate of 27.76 per cent between June 1 and June 18, the data shows.

On June 1, the city's positivity rate - which indicates the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 - stood at 9.5 per cent. The highest positivity rate was reported on June 13 at 36.8 per cent.

The number of samples being tested for COVID-19 has doubled in nearly two weeks, according to official data, since June 1. While the number of tests conducted on June 1 stood at 4,753, a record number of 8,726 tests were conducted in a single day on Thursday, the government said. The city recorded its lowest positivity rate this month on June 1 when it logged 990 new cases in a single day.

The national capital has been registering more than 1,500 new infections every day since June 10.

Delhi's testing capacity was scaled up after it was pulled up the Supreme Court last week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of meetings to discuss the situation in the city.

A total of 27,263 samples have been collected in Delhi between June 15 and June 17 "against the daily collection which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier," the Union Health Ministry said this afternoon.

India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 3.8 lakh-mark; more than 12,500 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cost of testing has now been capped at Rs 2,400, Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.